Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,431 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 161,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,077,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,307 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.76.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,548,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $58.11 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average of $86.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

