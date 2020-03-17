State Street Corp Acquires 10,592 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.64% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVCY shares. Raymond James lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.47. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

