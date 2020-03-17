State Street Corp Acquires 21,028 Shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,028 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.81% of VirnetX worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHC. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VHC opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. VirnetX Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.47.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

