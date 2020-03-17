State Street Corp Acquires 53,522 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,522 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.95% of Immersion worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMMR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 55.75%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Immersion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Immersion from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immersion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

