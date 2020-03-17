State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.22% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 475,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 397,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,675,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,512,000.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

