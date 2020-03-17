State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,209 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.85% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director William Edwards acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $307,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Furey II sold 1,320 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $42,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $385,872 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $36.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

