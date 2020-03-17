State Street Corp Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,204 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,220 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 689.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AU. UBS Group began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of -0.39. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.3%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

