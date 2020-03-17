State Street Corp Has $4.91 Million Stake in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,403 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.13% of Alphatec worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alphatec by 24.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alphatec by 1,910.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 170,638 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Alphatec by 29.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 22,827.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 678,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphatec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 794,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.57. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 177.78% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

