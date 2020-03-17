State Street Corp Increases Position in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.81% of Amalgamated Bank worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $335.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

