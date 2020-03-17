State Street Corp Increases Stake in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)

State Street Corp raised its position in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.83% of ChannelAdvisor worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares during the last quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,464,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after buying an additional 768,145 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE ECOM opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $163.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.01. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $600,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 482,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,874.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $984,050. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

