State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,551,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 491.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $41,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,585,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $207,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

State Street stock opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. State Street Corp has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.77. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

