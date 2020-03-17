State Street Corp Purchases 23,428 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.51% of Phreesia worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $606,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $11,955,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

Shares of PHR opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $2,025,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 632,343 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,445.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 9,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $308,085.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,828 shares of company stock worth $6,563,829.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

