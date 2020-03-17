State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,161 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.93% of LCNB worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LCNB by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LCNB by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LCNB shares. BidaskClub lowered LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. LCNB Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $187.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

