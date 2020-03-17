State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Scholar Rock worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 14.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 30.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of SRRK opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $444.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of -0.03. Scholar Rock Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 248.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

