State Street Corp Sells 6,644 Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.01% of Lawson Products worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 53.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAWS opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $284.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. Lawson Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management acquired 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $401,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 2,500 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. Insiders have bought 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $600,574 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAWS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

