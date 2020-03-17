Stealth Trading Down 40.1% This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $993,694.74 and $7,838.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003696 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001085 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001506 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00040212 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,119,629 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

