Steelcase (SCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.40. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $23.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Steelcase from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other Steelcase news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $567,112.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $98,901.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,846.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,926. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

