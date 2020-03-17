Steem Dollars Trading Down 17.5% This Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00013653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $389,652.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,237.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.91 or 0.03435083 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002436 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00735487 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000628 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00097333 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005676 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,731,258 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, GOPAX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

