SteepCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a market cap of $28,698.52 and approximately $48.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000720 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001488 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 253.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.