Stephens Lowers MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $53.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTZ. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

MTZ stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in MasTec by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

