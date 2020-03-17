Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 82,081 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 171.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,995 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Xilinx worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $335,023,000 after acquiring an additional 504,819 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after purchasing an additional 815,439 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $193,335,000 after purchasing an additional 262,446 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,137,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $111,176,000 after purchasing an additional 259,021 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,539 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $104,276,000 after purchasing an additional 256,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.97. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.21.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

