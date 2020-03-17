Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Primerica worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.60. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

