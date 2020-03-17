Stifel Financial Corp Buys 32,939 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra raised Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of CAG opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

