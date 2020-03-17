Stifel Financial Corp Buys 34,391 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 220.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,391 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $13,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $223.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.34 and a 52 week high of $296.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.34 and its 200 day moving average is $269.37. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

