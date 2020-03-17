Stifel Financial Corp Buys 64,585 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,585 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.41% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,215,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 84,712 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 125,735 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 156,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,102,000.

Shares of RODM stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $29.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

