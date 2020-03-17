Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Rapid7 worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1,438.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,342,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $490,843.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,299,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,726 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. Rapid7 Inc has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

