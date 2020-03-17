Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,222 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.95% of Patrick Industries worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PATK. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 570,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 51,214 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 354,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after acquiring an additional 86,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 182,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,936.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 132,727 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Patrick Industries news, COO Kip B. Ellis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 84,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $2,691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,614 shares of company stock valued at $654,689 and sold 87,401 shares valued at $4,839,209. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

