Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

