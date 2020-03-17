Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,035 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 73,891 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.74. 4,635,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,665. The company has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $42.89 and a twelve month high of $65.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HDB. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

