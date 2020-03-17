Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.