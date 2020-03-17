Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 171.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,076,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680,147 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Amcor worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 382,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 160,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. 16,162,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,472,903. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.