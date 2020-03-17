Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,073 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Ingevity worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,975 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ingevity by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 596,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after buying an additional 145,741 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 516,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,135,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Ingevity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 418,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,608,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

In related news, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Fortson bought 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,255. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.20. Ingevity Corp has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $116.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.34.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a return on equity of 48.02% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.