Stifel Financial Corp Has $11.70 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after acquiring an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,329,000 after acquiring an additional 39,265 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after acquiring an additional 102,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,244,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,099,000 after acquiring an additional 173,397 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COF opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.44 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.68.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

