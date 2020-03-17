Stifel Financial Corp Has $12.35 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $12,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,250 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

