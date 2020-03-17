Stifel Financial Corp Has $12.49 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,163 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,984 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,559 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,665,000 after purchasing an additional 160,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,437,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,504,000 after purchasing an additional 139,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.