Stifel Financial Corp Has $12.56 Million Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,513 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.19% of New Residential Investment worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

