Stifel Financial Corp Has $12.74 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 384.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,642 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of Paylocity worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1,369.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,078,007.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,500.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity stock opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a one year low of $82.52 and a one year high of $150.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

