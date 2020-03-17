Stifel Financial Corp Has $13.03 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 64.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $147.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.18. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.22 and a 52-week high of $174.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.