Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 42,918 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of KKR & Co Inc worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth $328,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities cut KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,250,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. 6,840,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,376. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

