Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,126 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.72% of Omeros worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMER. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Omeros by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Omeros by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

