Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 233.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,983 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,684,000 after acquiring an additional 485,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 247,435 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,744,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $15,308,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,588,000 after purchasing an additional 57,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

IAC traded up $6.84 on Tuesday, hitting $156.59. 1,476,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,899. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $143.20 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,267,360. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

