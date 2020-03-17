Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 12,797 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $13,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

