Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 19,599 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.44% of HMS worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in HMS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HMS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of HMS by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HMS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,284,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HMS by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMSY. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.32.

HMS stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.93. 1,118,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

