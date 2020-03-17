Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 29,598 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,598 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Tractor Supply worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 91,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.81.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.