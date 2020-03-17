Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 489,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,520,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,391,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.66. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.05.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. ValuEngine cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

