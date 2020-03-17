Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Cheesecake Factory worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 294,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 87,620 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.