Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,826,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,523,000 after purchasing an additional 881,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,355,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,554,000 after purchasing an additional 878,551 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7,522.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 670,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,541,000 after purchasing an additional 661,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 936.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 544,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,866,000 after purchasing an additional 491,787 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

