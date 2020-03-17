Stifel Financial Corp Sells 242,801 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242,801 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.70% of Harsco worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,183. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

HSC opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.26.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

