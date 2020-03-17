Stifel Financial Corp Sells 25,024 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,024 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.32% of IBERIABANK worth $12,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 26.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $944,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98. IBERIABANK Corp has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

IBERIABANK Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

