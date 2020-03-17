Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,374 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,724,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 127,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.13 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.47.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

